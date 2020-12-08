PlusFinancial Times
Top Buy And Sell Ideas By Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani For Short Term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,401, target at Rs 2,508 and Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 657, target at Rs 703.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 8, 2020 / 09:18 AM IST

Sensex is up 75.06 points or 0.17% at 45502.03, and the Nifty added 23.50 points or 0.18% at 13379.30.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 4,915, target at Rs 5,250

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1,149, target at Rs 1,210

Buy Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 453, target at Rs 485

Buy Ajanta Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,665, target at Rs 1,730

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,401, target at Rs 2,508

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 657, target at Rs 703

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 742, target at Rs 773

Sell SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 865, target at Rs 819

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Dec 8, 2020 09:18 am

