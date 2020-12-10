PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3675, target at Rs 3790 and Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 688.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 11:25 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative  opening for the index in India with a 60 points loss.

In the opening session, Sensex is down 161.55 points or 0.35 percent at 45941.95, and the Nifty shed 51.90 points or 0.38 percent at 13477.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,015, target at Rs 2,090

Close

Related stories

Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,676, target at Rs 1,615

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,245, target at Rs 2,330

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,541, target at Rs 2,470

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3675, target at Rs 3790

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 688

Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,675, target at Rs 1,630

Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 173

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Dec 10, 2020 09:18 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

Future Wise | All you need to know about the new school bag policy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.