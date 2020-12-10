Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 60 points loss.

In the opening session, Sensex is down 161.55 points or 0.35 percent at 45941.95, and the Nifty shed 51.90 points or 0.38 percent at 13477.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,015, target at Rs 2,090

Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,676, target at Rs 1,615

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,245, target at Rs 2,330

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,541, target at Rs 2,470

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3675, target at Rs 3790

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 670, target at Rs 688

Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,675, target at Rs 1,630

Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 173

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​