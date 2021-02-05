Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rajat Bose for short term

Operating profit is the amount realized from a business's ongoing operations. It serves as a highly accurate indicator of the business's potential profitability because it excludes all extra factors. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 7 companies from the BSE universe that have given at least 15 percent operating profit growth in FY20 compared to the previous fiscal year (FY19). We considered only companies where FIIs and MFs, both, increased stake in the first two quarters of FY21. Interestingly, in FY21 so far, all of them have been trading in the green and have gained between 20 percent and 190 percent. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 54 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 88

Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 41, target at Rs 45

Buy IDFC First with a stop loss of Rs 48, target at Rs 53

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,730

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss at Rs 347, targets at Rs 367 and 375

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 157, targets at Rs 167 and 171

Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 295, target at Rs 317

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​