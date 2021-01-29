MARKET NEWS

Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rajat Bose for short term

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying Adani Ports with a stop loss below Rs 511.80, targets at Rs 527 and 533 and Godrej Consumer with a stop loss below Rs 768, targets at Rs 788, and 797.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 111 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 549.11 points or 1.17 percent at 47423.47, and the Nifty jumped 129.10 points or 0.93 percent at 13946.60.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,619, target at Rs 1,665

Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 256, target at Rs 272

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,810, target at Rs 7,500

Sell Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,320, target at Rs 2,230

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss below Rs 511.80, targets at Rs 527 and 533

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss below Rs 768, targets at Rs 788, and 797

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss below Rs 1,439, targets at Rs 1,461 and Rs 1,469

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:12 am

