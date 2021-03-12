English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,520, target at Rs 5,700 and Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,224, target at Rs 2,285.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green. In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 381.47 points or 0.74 percent at 51660.98, and the Nifty jumped 146.40 points or 0.96 percent at 15321.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,520, target at Rs 5,700

Buy Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 2,704, target at Rs 2,850

Close

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,224, target at Rs 2,285

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,354, target at Rs 1,400

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 738, target at Rs 780

Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 200

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 650

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Mar 12, 2021 09:12 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.