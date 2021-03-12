Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green. In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 381.47 points or 0.74 percent at 51660.98, and the Nifty jumped 146.40 points or 0.96 percent at 15321.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,520, target at Rs 5,700

Buy Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 2,704, target at Rs 2,850

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,224, target at Rs 2,285

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,354, target at Rs 1,400

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 738, target at Rs 780

Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 200

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 650

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​