Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 37 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 493, target at Rs 525

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,920, target at Rs 4,800

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,074, target at Rs 1,140

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 502.5, target at Rs 525

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,280, target at Rs 5,380

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,940, target at Rs 1,995

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 697, target at Rs 730

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​