Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term
Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com suggests buying Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,260, target at Rs 1,330 and Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target at Rs 3,200.
February 19, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 74 points loss.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss below Rs 2,440, target at Rs 2,535
Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 312, target at Rs 292
Buy SBI Cards with a stop loss below Rs 1,032, target at Rs 1,100
Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss below Rs 99.9, target at Rs 106
Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,260, target at Rs 1,330
Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target at Rs 3,200
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 601, target at Rs 570Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.