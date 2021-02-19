MARKET NEWS

Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

Moneycontrol News
February 19, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 74 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss below Rs 2,440, target at Rs 2,535

Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 312, target at Rs 292

Buy SBI Cards with a stop loss below Rs 1,032, target at Rs 1,100

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss below Rs 99.9, target at Rs 106

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,260, target at Rs 1,330

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target at Rs 3,200

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 601, target at Rs 570

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Feb 19, 2021 08:59 am

