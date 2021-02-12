Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 22 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 83.25 points or 0.16 percent at 51614.77, and the Nifty added 12.90 points or 0.09 percent at 15186.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 636, target at Rs 660

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,036, target at Rs 2,100

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 505

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,250, target at Rs 18,000

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 307, target at Rs 331

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 2,170

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 408, target at Rs 450

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 222, target at Rs 234

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

