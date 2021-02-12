MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com recommends buying Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 307, target at Rs 331 and Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 2,170.

Moneycontrol News
February 12, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 22 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 83.25 points or 0.16 percent at 51614.77, and the Nifty added 12.90 points or 0.09 percent at 15186.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 636, target at Rs 660

Close

Related stories

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,036, target at Rs 2,100

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 505

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,250, target at Rs 18,000

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 307, target at Rs 331

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,000, target at Rs 2,170

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 408, target at Rs 450

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 222, target at Rs 234

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Stocks Views
first published: Feb 12, 2021 09:12 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.