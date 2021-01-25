Top buy and sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar, Rahul Mohindar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 126 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 5,497, target at Rs 5,625

Sell Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3,602, target at Rs 3,485

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,390, target at Rs 3,465

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,349, target at Rs 3,440

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,030, targets at Rs 2,080 and 2,095

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 293, target at Rs 271

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 138, targets at Rs 130 and 126

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,560, target at Rs 2,680

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​