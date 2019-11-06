Top buy and sell ideas by Mitesh Thakkar, Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Indian market snapped its 7-days of winning streak but closed above crucial support levels which is a positive sign for the bulls on Tuesday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 40,200 while Nifty50 held onto 11900. The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex fell 53 points to 40,248 while the Nifty50 closed with losses of 24 points to 11,917 on Tuesday.

Sectorally, the action was seen in telecom and FMCG space while profit-taking was seen in consumer durables, healthcare, capital goods, and metal index.

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Sell ACC with stop loss at Rs 1531 and target of Rs 1485

Buy Bharti Airtel with stop loss at Rs 378 and target of Rs 395

Sell Nestle India with stop loss at Rs 14785 and target of Rs 14300

Buy ITC with stop loss at Rs 257.5 and target of Rs 273

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 475 and target of Rs 500

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 4200 and target of Rs 4420

Buy Bharti Airtel with stop loss at Rs 380 and target of Rs 405

Sell Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 72 and target of Rs 60

Sell Punjab National Bank with stop loss at Rs 66 and target of Rs 58

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with stop loss at Rs 234 and target of Rs 255

Buy Hindalco Industries with stop loss at Rs 192 and target of Rs 214

Sell IDFC First Bank with stop loss at Rs 43.8 and target of Rs 42