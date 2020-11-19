Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests selling Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 434, target at Rs 403 and Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 474.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 124 points loss.In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 254.60 points or 0.58 percent at 43925.45, and the Nifty shed 92.70 points or 0.72 percent at 12845.60.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy ABB with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,120
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 820, target at Rs 860
Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 918, target at Rs 960
Buy Prestige Estates with a stop loss of Rs 260, target at Rs 295
Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 38.5, target at Rs 44
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 491
Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 434, target at Rs 403
Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 474
Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 187, target at Rs 180
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 92.5, target at Rs 98
Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 510.5, target at Rs 486
Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 71, target at Rs 79
Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 58.4, target at Rs 63Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.