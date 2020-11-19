Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 124 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 254.60 points or 0.58 percent at 43925.45, and the Nifty shed 92.70 points or 0.72 percent at 12845.60.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: Close

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy ABB with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,120

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 820, target at Rs 860

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 918, target at Rs 960

Buy Prestige Estates with a stop loss of Rs 260, target at Rs 295

Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 38.5, target at Rs 44

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 491

Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 434, target at Rs 403

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 474

Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 187, target at Rs 180

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 92.5, target at Rs 98

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 510.5, target at Rs 486

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 71, target at Rs 79

Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 58.4, target at Rs 63

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​