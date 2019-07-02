Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market extended last week's uptrend with benchmark indices gaining 0.7 percent on July 1. The rally was driven by positive global cues after US-China said both countries will not levy any new tariffs on each other.

The BSE Sensex gained 291.86 points to 39,686.50 while the Nifty 50 rose 76.70 points to 11,865.60 forming a bullish candle on daily charts.

The overall market breadth was not impressive, despite the Nifty Midcap index rising 0.17 percent and Smallcap index 0.6 percent. On the sectoral front, the Nifty Auto, Financial Service, and Pharma indices gained more than 1 percent, followed by Bank Nifty (up 0.86 percent).

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 650, target of Rs 675

Buy Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 80, target of Rs 89

Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 122, target of Rs 136

Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 560, target of Rs 585

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,895, target of Rs 2,940

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Hero Motocorp with stop loss at Rs 2580 and target of Rs 2650

Buy SBI Life with stop loss at Rs 720 and target of Rs 760

Buy Infosys with stop loss at Rs 724 and target of Rs 745

Buy Hindustan Zinc with stop loss at Rs 241 and target of Rs 249

Sell Glenmark Pharma with stop loss at Rs 446 and target of Rs 435

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Dish TV with a stop loss of Rs 27.70 and target of Rs 30.5

Buy HDFC with a stop loss below Rs 2225 for target of Rs 2295

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 748 and target of Rs 798