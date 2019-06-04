App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggets buying ACC with a target of Rs 1755.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The hope of an interest rate cut and a rally in auto stocks led the market to start off the month of June on a spectacular note with benchmark indices hitting fresh record highs on June 3. This was despite global growth worries due to ongoing trade war and weak Q4 GDP data.

The BSE Sensex rallied 553.42 points or 1.39 percent to 40,267.62 while the Nifty 50 jumped 165.70 points or 1.39 percent to 12,088.50, forming a strong bullish candle on daily charts.

The broader markets underperformed frontliners as the Nifty Midcap index was up 0.96 percent and Smallcap index gained 0.28 percent. All sectoral indices closed in green; Auto, FMCG, IT, Pharma and Metal were prominent gainers, rising 1-2 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy BEML with a stop loss of Rs 985, target of Rs 1040

Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1255, target of Rs 1300

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 255, target of Rs 272

Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 355, target of Rs 372

Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1800, target of Rs 1920

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with stop loss at Rs 1695 and target of Rs 1755

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 1345 and target of Rs 1390

Buy Dr Reedy's Laboratories with stop loss at Rs 2690 and target of Rs 2765

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with stop loss at Rs 1325 and target of Rs 1385

Buy Wipro with stop loss at Rs 285 and target of Rs 298

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 749 and target of Rs 800

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1349 and target of Rs 1392

Sell Jet Airways with a stop loss of Rs 146 and target of Rs 132

Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 122 and target of Rs 135

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 08:14 am

