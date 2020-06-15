App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 56 and RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 185.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session. At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 46.74 points or 0.14% at 33827.63, and the Nifty was down 11.60 points or 0.12% at 9961.30.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 535

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,570, target at Rs 1,610

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,810

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 173, target at Rs 160

Sell Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 562, target at Rs 520

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,100, target at Rs 1,200

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 383

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 805, target at Rs 865

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 164

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 56

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 185

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 388

Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 63,000, target at Rs 66,000

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:17 am

tags #Stocks Views

