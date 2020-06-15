Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 56 and RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 185.
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session. At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 46.74 points or 0.14% at 33827.63, and the Nifty was down 11.60 points or 0.12% at 9961.30.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 535
Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,570, target at Rs 1,610
Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,810
Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 173, target at Rs 160
Sell Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 562, target at Rs 520
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,100, target at Rs 1,200
Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 383
Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 805, target at Rs 865
Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 164
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 56
Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 160, target at Rs 185
Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 388
Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 63,000, target at Rs 66,000
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!