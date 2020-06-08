App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 260 and Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,195.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian stock market is expected to open gap up following global cues after a surprise recovery in US employment and with the domestic economy getting back on track. SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening for Indian indices with 139 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,164 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 185, target at Rs 200

related news

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 334, target at Rs 352

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 434, target at Rs 452

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 365, target at Rs 382

Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 232, target at Rs 248

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target at Rs 1,340

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 990

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,650, target at Rs 5,850

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,920, target at Rs 4,120

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 260

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,195

Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 375

Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 191, target at Rs 205

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 08:53 am

tags #Stocks Views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extending RERA deadline for real estate projects “illegal”, homebuyers write to PM Modi

Extending RERA deadline for real estate projects “illegal”, homebuyers write to PM Modi

Didi Chuxing CEO says ride sharing orders recover to pre-pandemic levels

Didi Chuxing CEO says ride sharing orders recover to pre-pandemic levels

Unlock 1.0 | Here are 20 stocks that are likely to benefit the most; worth a look?

Unlock 1.0 | Here are 20 stocks that are likely to benefit the most; worth a look?

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.