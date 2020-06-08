Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Indian stock market is expected to open gap up following global cues after a surprise recovery in US employment and with the domestic economy getting back on track. SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening for Indian indices with 139 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,164 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 185, target at Rs 200

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 334, target at Rs 352

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 434, target at Rs 452

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 365, target at Rs 382

Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 232, target at Rs 248

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,270, target at Rs 1,340

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 990

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,650, target at Rs 5,850

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,920, target at Rs 4,120

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 260

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,195

Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 375

Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 191, target at Rs 205

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​