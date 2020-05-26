Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,270 and Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 655.
Indian market is expected to tread sideways amid rising cases of coronavirus and souring relations between the US and China and deteriorating macroeconomic environment. Besides, most bank and financial stocks may also extend their losses of the previous session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the extension of loan moratorium by three months.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 46 points gain. Nifty futures was trading at 9,082 level on the Singaporean Stock Exchange at 08:45 hours.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,160, target at Rs 3,240
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,595, target at Rs 1,650
Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 344, target at Rs 328
Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,560
Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 281, target at Rs 265
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,270
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 655
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 515, target at Rs 545
Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 540
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,209, target at Rs 1,260
Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 975, target at Rs 1,030
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 623, target at Rs 670
Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 134.75, target at Rs 120
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.