you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,270 and Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 655.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian market is expected to tread sideways amid rising cases of coronavirus and souring relations between the US and China and deteriorating macroeconomic environment. Besides, most bank and financial stocks may also extend their losses of the previous session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the extension of loan moratorium by three months.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 46 points gain. Nifty futures was trading at 9,082 level on the Singaporean Stock Exchange at 08:45 hours.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,160, target at Rs 3,240

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,595, target at Rs 1,650

Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 344, target at Rs 328

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,560

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 281, target at Rs 265

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,270

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 655

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 515, target at Rs 545

Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 540

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,209, target at Rs 1,260

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 975, target at Rs 1,030

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 623, target at Rs 670

Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 134.75, target at Rs 120

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:03 am

tags #Stocks Views

