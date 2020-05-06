App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,445, target at Rs 1,490 and Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 270, target at Rs 295.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 23 points gain.

Benchmark indices closed in the red on May 5 due to profit-booking with the Sensex closing with a loss of 262 points at 31,453.51 and Nifty settling 88 points lower at 9,205.60.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,113.93, followed by 9,022.27. If the index starts moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,374.08 and 9,542.57.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,445, target at Rs 1,490

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 270, target at Rs 295

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 176, target at Rs 160

Sell Britannia Industries with stop loss of Rs 3,020, target at Rs 2,900

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,580

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 1,900

Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 521, target at Rs 504

Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 860, target at Rs 815

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,340

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 521, target of Rs 542

Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 523, target of Rs 492

Sell United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 926, target of Rs 870

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 291.5, target of Rs 308

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on May 6, 2020 09:05 am

