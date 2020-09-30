172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-145-5902811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Mothson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 113.4, target at Rs 120 and Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 364.9, target at Rs 383.

Moneycontrol News

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 96.96 points or 0.26 percent at 38070.18, and the Nifty gained 22.10 points or 0.2 percent at 11244.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 186

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,410

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,150, target at Rs 3,230

Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 182, target at Rs 168

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 375

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,200

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,147, target at Rs 3,238

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,280

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 435

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Mothson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 113.4, target at Rs 120

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 364.9, target at Rs 383

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,935, target at Rs 2,810

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,000, target at Rs 4,200

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 09:10 am

tags #Stocks Views

