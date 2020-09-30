Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 96.96 points or 0.26 percent at 38070.18, and the Nifty gained 22.10 points or 0.2 percent at 11244.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 186 Close

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,410

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,150, target at Rs 3,230

Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 182, target at Rs 168

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 375

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,200

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,147, target at Rs 3,238

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,280

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 435

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Mothson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 113.4, target at Rs 120

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 364.9, target at Rs 383

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,935, target at Rs 2,810

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,000, target at Rs 4,200

