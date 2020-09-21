172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-140-5863681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,765 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 202.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicating a negative opening for the index in India with a 53 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Hindustan Unilever (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,120, target at Rs 2,050

Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 960

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,765

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 202

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 606, target at Rs 625

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 548

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 504, target at Rs 518

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 820, target at Rs 848

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,175

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5,955, target at Rs 5,700

Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,121, target at Rs 2,055

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 794, target at Rs 830

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 492, target at Rs 515

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Sep 21, 2020 08:49 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.