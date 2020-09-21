Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,765 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 202.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicating a negative opening for the index in India with a 53 points loss.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell Hindustan Unilever (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,120, target at Rs 2,050
Sell Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 960
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,765
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 188, target at Rs 202
Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 606, target at Rs 625
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 548
Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 504, target at Rs 518
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 820, target at Rs 848
Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,175
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5,955, target at Rs 5,700
Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,121, target at Rs 2,055
Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 794, target at Rs 830
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 492, target at Rs 515
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.