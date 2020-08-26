172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-127-5756671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 200, target at Rs 215 and M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 140.

Moneycontrol News


The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat to positive note following a cautious Asian market. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 6 points loss.


In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:


Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy HEG with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 965

related news

Buy Avenue Supermarts with a stop loss of Rs 2,320, target at Rs 2,400

Buy State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss of Rs 200, target at Rs 215

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 140

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,450

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,430

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 327, target at Rs 358

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 141

Sell SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 843

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,400, target at Rs 6,600

Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,394, target at Rs 1,440

Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 202, target at Rs 220

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 135

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 09:07 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.