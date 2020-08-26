Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat to positive note following a cautious Asian market. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 6 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy HEG with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 965

Buy Avenue Supermarts with a stop loss of Rs 2,320, target at Rs 2,400

Buy State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss of Rs 200, target at Rs 215

Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 140

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,450

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,430

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 327, target at Rs 358

Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 141

Sell SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 843

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,400, target at Rs 6,600

Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,394, target at Rs 1,440

Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 202, target at Rs 220

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 135

