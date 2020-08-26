Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 200, target at Rs 215 and M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 140.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat to positive note following a cautious Asian market. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 6 points loss.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy HEG with a stop loss of Rs 920, target at Rs 965
Buy Avenue Supermarts with a stop loss of Rs 2,320, target at Rs 2,400
Buy State Bank of India (SBI) with a stop loss of Rs 200, target at Rs 215
Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 140
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,450
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,430
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 327, target at Rs 358
Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 141
Sell SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 843
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,400, target at Rs 6,600
Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,394, target at Rs 1,440
Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 202, target at Rs 220
Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 135Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.