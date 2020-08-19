Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:





The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following firmer Asian equities and S&P 500 hitting all-time high. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 19 points gain.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,410

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 385

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,085

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,100, target at Rs 4,280

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,103, target at Rs 1,254

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 602, target at Rs 677

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 363, target at Rs 394

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,414, target at Rs 1,475

Buy Max Financial with a stop loss of Rs 533, target at Rs 565

Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 223.5, target at Rs 240

Buy Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 700

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​