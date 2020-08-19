172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-123-5726001.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,410 and ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 385.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following firmer Asian equities and S&P 500 hitting all-time high. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 19 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:


Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,410

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 385

Close

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,085

related news

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,100, target at Rs 4,280

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,103, target at Rs 1,254

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 602, target at Rs 677

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 363, target at Rs 394

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,414, target at Rs 1,475

Buy Max Financial with a stop loss of Rs 533, target at Rs 565

Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 223.5, target at Rs 240

Buy Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 700

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 08:47 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.