Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,410 and ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 385.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following firmer Asian equities and S&P 500 hitting all-time high. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 19 points gain.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,410
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 385
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,085
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,860, target at Rs 1,910
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,100, target at Rs 4,280
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,103, target at Rs 1,254
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 602, target at Rs 677
Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 363, target at Rs 394
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,414, target at Rs 1,475
Buy Max Financial with a stop loss of Rs 533, target at Rs 565
Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 223.5, target at Rs 240
Buy Grasim Industries with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 700Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.