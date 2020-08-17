Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 453, target at Rs 529 and JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 255, target at Rs 285.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note following robust gains in Asian markets. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index with a 105 points gain.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 86, target at Rs 94
Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 141
Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 525, target at Rs 545
Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 441, target at Rs 425
Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,350, target at Rs 3,275
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 453, target at Rs 529
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 255, target at Rs 285
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 945, target at Rs 970
Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 433, target at Rs 373
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 406
Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 970, target at Rs 1,030
Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,211, target at Rs 2,140
