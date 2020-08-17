Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term



The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note following robust gains in Asian markets. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index with a 105 points gain.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 86, target at Rs 94

Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 141

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 525, target at Rs 545

Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 441, target at Rs 425

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,350, target at Rs 3,275

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 453, target at Rs 529

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 255, target at Rs 285

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 945, target at Rs 970

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 433, target at Rs 373

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 406

Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 970, target at Rs 1,030

Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,211, target at Rs 2,140

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 990, target at Rs 1,080

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​