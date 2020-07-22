App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following mixed Asian cues amid continuous rise in virus cases. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 18 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Power Grid with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 184

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,870, target at Rs 1,930

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,400

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,090, target at Rs 6,200

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 374, target at Rs 388

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 483, target at Rs 513

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,145, target at Rs 1,220

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 627, target at Rs 702

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 990, target at Rs 940

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 19,800, target at Rs 20,750

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 98

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 999, target at Rs 1,050

Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 695, target at Rs 650

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 08:55 am

