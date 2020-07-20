Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a weak note following its Asian peers after record jump in COVID-19 cases globally. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 24 points loss.

Sensex ended 548 points, or 1.50 percent, higher at 37,020.14 on July 17 while the Nifty settled with a gains of 162 points, or 1.51 percent, at 10,901.70.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,180, target at Rs 1,240

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,895, target at Rs 1,940

Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800

Buy SBI Cards with a stop loss of Rs 748, target at Rs 780

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,410

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,950, target at Rs 3,050

Buy SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 863, target at Rs 895

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,000

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 393, target at Rs 373

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 96.5, target at Rs 104

Buy Container Corp with a stop loss of Rs 437.5, target at Rs 470

Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 156, target at Rs 165

Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 202, target at Rs 190

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​