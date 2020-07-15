App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,150, target at Rs 3,300 and JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 204.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following global cues as US market closed higher. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 64 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,150, target at Rs 3,300

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 204

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 355

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,700, target at Rs 5,950

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,275, target at Rs 1,340

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,900, target at Rs 4,060

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 343, target at Rs 353

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,390, target at Rs 1,490

Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 166

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,394, target at Rs 2,490

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,940, target at Rs 4,100

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 301, target at Rs 316

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 988, target at Rs 920

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 08:50 am

#Stocks Views

