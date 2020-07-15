Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,150, target at Rs 3,300 and JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 204.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following global cues as US market closed higher. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 64 points gain.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,150, target at Rs 3,300
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 204
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 340, target at Rs 355
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,700, target at Rs 5,950
Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,275, target at Rs 1,340
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,900, target at Rs 4,060
Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 343, target at Rs 353
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,390, target at Rs 1,490
Sell Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 166
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,394, target at Rs 2,490
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,940, target at Rs 4,100
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 301, target at Rs 316
Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 988, target at Rs 920Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.