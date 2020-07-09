Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green tracking positive global cues on early signs of an economic rebound despite rise in coronavirus cases. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 50 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever (HUL) with a stop loss of Rs 2,160, target at Rs 2,240

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 150, target at Rs 164

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 187, target at Rs 202

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,100, target at Rs 5,950

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,710, target at Rs 1,650

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,490, target at Rs 1,590

Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,150, target at Rs 2,220

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 820

Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 492

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 794, target at Rs 820

Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1,022, target at Rs 975

Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 34.7, target at Rs 37

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 605

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​