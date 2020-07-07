Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat to negative note despite US markets closing higher. Asian markets are trading mixed with SGX Nifty trading lower by 25 points.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,200

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 352

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 472

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,100, target at Rs 6,230

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,410

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,857, target at Rs 4,050

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,560, target at Rs 3,700

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 446, target at Rs 466

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 430

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 160

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 427

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,147, target at Rs 1,195

Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 3,789, target at Rs 4,000

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​