Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat to negative note despite US markets closing higher. Asian markets are trading mixed with SGX Nifty trading lower by 25 points.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,200
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 352
Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 472
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,100, target at Rs 6,230
Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,410
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,857, target at Rs 4,050
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,560, target at Rs 3,700
Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 446, target at Rs 466
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 430
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 160
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 427
Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,147, target at Rs 1,195
Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 3,789, target at Rs 4,000Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.