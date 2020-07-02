Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 390 and TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,065, target at Rs 2,130.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green tracking positive global cues as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 54 points gain.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 932, target at Rs 900
Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 485
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 450
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,820, target at Rs 1,865
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,900, target at Rs 3,050
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 390
Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,065, target at Rs 2,130
Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 779, target at Rs 829
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 428
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,030, target at Rs 6,450
Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 55
Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 52, target at Rs 56
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 210Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.