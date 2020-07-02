App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 390 and TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,065, target at Rs 2,130.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green tracking positive global cues as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 54 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 932, target at Rs 900

related news

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 485

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 426, target at Rs 450

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,820, target at Rs 1,865

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,900, target at Rs 3,050

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 377, target at Rs 390

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,065, target at Rs 2,130

Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 779, target at Rs 829

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 428

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,030, target at Rs 6,450

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 50, target at Rs 55

Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 52, target at Rs 56

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 210

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.