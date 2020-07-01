Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,305, target at Rs 1,390 and Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 205.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red amid concern of global economic recovery as virus cases continue to surge. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 20 points loss.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,300
Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 92
Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 425
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,850, target at Rs 4,000
Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,000, target at Rs 17,600
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,245, target at Rs 1,425
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,505, target at Rs 3,705
Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 376
Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 143, target at Rs 122
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,305, target at Rs 1,390
Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 205
Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 923, target at Rs 885
Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,388, target at Rs 1,340Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.