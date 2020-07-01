Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red amid concern of global economic recovery as virus cases continue to surge. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 20 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,300

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 92

Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 425

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,850, target at Rs 4,000

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,000, target at Rs 17,600

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,245, target at Rs 1,425

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,505, target at Rs 3,705

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 376

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 143, target at Rs 122

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,305, target at Rs 1,390

Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 205

Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 923, target at Rs 885

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,388, target at Rs 1,340

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​