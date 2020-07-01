App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,305, target at Rs 1,390 and Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 205.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red amid concern of global economic recovery as virus cases continue to surge. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 20 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,300

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 92

Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 425

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,850, target at Rs 4,000

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,000, target at Rs 17,600

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,245, target at Rs 1,425

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,505, target at Rs 3,705

Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 376

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 143, target at Rs 122

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,305, target at Rs 1,390

Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 190, target at Rs 205

Sell Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 923, target at Rs 885

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,388, target at Rs 1,340

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 08:58 am

