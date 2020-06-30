Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying BEL with a stop loss of Rs 78, target at Rs 98 and Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,005, target at Rs 1,070.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues on upbeat US data and hopes for stimulus-backed economic rebound. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 62 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,309 on the Singaporean Exchange.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 590
Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,150, target at Rs 2,220
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 335
Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,080, target at Rs 2,140
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,100
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 78, target at Rs 98
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,005, target at Rs 1,070
Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 656, target at Rs 716
Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,140, target at Rs 2,230
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,484, target at Rs 3,600
Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,455, target at Rs 2,350
Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 64.5, target at Rs 71
Buy Vodafone Idea with a stop loss of Rs 10.4, target at Rs 13