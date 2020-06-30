Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues on upbeat US data and hopes for stimulus-backed economic rebound. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 62 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,309 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 590

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,150, target at Rs 2,220

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 335

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,080, target at Rs 2,140

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,100

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 78, target at Rs 98

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,005, target at Rs 1,070

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 656, target at Rs 716

Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,140, target at Rs 2,230

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,484, target at Rs 3,600

Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,455, target at Rs 2,350

Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 64.5, target at Rs 71

Buy Vodafone Idea with a stop loss of Rs 10.4, target at Rs 13

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​