App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying BEL with a stop loss of Rs 78, target at Rs 98 and Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,005, target at Rs 1,070.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues on upbeat US data and hopes for stimulus-backed economic rebound. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 62 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,309 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 590

related news

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,150, target at Rs 2,220

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 335

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,080, target at Rs 2,140

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,100

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 78, target at Rs 98

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,005, target at Rs 1,070

Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 656, target at Rs 716

Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,140, target at Rs 2,230

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,484, target at Rs 3,600

Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,455, target at Rs 2,350

Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 64.5, target at Rs 71

Buy Vodafone Idea with a stop loss of Rs 10.4, target at Rs 13

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 08:48 am

tags #Stocks Views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights on June 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 30: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

AstraZeneca says Brazil close to coronavirus vaccine deal

AstraZeneca says Brazil close to coronavirus vaccine deal

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.