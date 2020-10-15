172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-for-short-term-7-5965311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 312, target at Rs 330 and Cholamandalam Investments with a stop loss of Rs 244, target at Rs 260.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 14 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy SBI Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 800, target at Rs 835

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 421

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 312, target at Rs 330

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,340, target at Rs 3,460

Buy Cholamandalam Investments with a stop loss of Rs 244, target at Rs 260

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 238, target at Rs 269

Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 173, target at Rs 156

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 633, target at Rs 600

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 418, target at Rs 407

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 15, 2020 08:54 am

