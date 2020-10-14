172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-for-short-term-6-5960221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,025, target at Rs 1,101 and Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,465, target at Rs 1,512.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following global cues on delay in vaccine trials and US stimulus agreement. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a loss of 55 points.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy HCL Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 890, target at Rs 925

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,375

Buy Info Edge with a stop loss of Rs 3,540, target at Rs 3,680

Sell REC with a stop loss of Rs 96, target at Rs 84

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 292, target at Rs 278

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,025, target at Rs 1,101

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,465, target at Rs 1,512

Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 446, target at Rs 436

Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 800, target at Rs 770

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 08:57 am

