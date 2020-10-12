Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 415 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 194, target at Rs 208.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 29 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 415
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 486
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 194, target at Rs 208
Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 186
Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 725
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,444, target at Rs 1,505
Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,390
Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,492, target at Rs 1,568
Sell HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 586, target at Rs 553
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.