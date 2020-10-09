Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 456 and Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 485.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 42 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 456
Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 485
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,300, target at Rs 4,450
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,170, target at Rs 1,250
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,070, target at Rs 1,140
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 860
Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,180, target at Rs 3,290
Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,195, target at Rs 2,346
Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 345, target at Rs 335
