Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 456 and Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 485.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following positive global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 42 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 456

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 485

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,300, target at Rs 4,450

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,170, target at Rs 1,250

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,070, target at Rs 1,140

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 860

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,180, target at Rs 3,290

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,195, target at Rs 2,346

Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 345, target at Rs 335

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 9, 2020 08:59 am

