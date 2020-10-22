Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,385 and DLF with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 176.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 35 points loss.
In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 171.79 points or 0.42% at 40535.52, and the Nifty shed 55.20 points or 0.46 percent at 11882.50.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 135, target at Rs 150
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420
Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 416, target at Rs 400
Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 505
Sell Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,700, target at Rs 2,580
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,385
Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 176
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 318, target at Rs 327
Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 832, target at Rs 810
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.