Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,385 and DLF with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 176.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 35 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 171.79 points or 0.42% at 40535.52, and the Nifty shed 55.20 points or 0.46 percent at 11882.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 135, target at Rs 150

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420

Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 416, target at Rs 400

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 505

Sell Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,700, target at Rs 2,580

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,385

Buy DLF with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 176

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 318, target at Rs 327

Sell Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 832, target at Rs 810

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:07 am

