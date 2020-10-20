172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-for-short-term-10-5985481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 435 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 214.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 61 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 745

Sell Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,275, target at Rs 2,200

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 435

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 486, target at Rs 510

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 214

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,215, target at Rs 1,245

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,110

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 588

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 404, target at Rs 391

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:03 am

