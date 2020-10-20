Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 435 and State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 214.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following weak global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 61 points loss.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 745
Sell Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,275, target at Rs 2,200
Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 410, target at Rs 435
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 486, target at Rs 510
Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 214
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,215, target at Rs 1,245
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,110
Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 588
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 404, target at Rs 391
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.