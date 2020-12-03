Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Jai Bala for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,392, target at Rs 1,465 and Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 707, target at Rs 738.

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the index in India with a 53 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 176.69 points or 0.4 percent at 44794.73, and the Nifty gained 108.70 points or 0.83 percent at 13222.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 598, target at Rs 620

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 363, target at Rs 374

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 655, target at Rs 676

Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 581, target at Rs 557

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,392, target at Rs 1,465

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 707, target at Rs 738

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 86.4, target at Rs 93

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 180

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 413

Short IndusInd Bank below 885 with a stop loss of Rs 906

Long ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 505

Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 523

