Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 11 points gain.In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 188.35 points or 0.43 percent at 44448.09, and the Nifty added 20.50 points or 0.16 percent at 13007.50.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 375
Buy ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target at Rs 1,480
Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 86
Buy ABB with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,120
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 378, target at Rs 394
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 257, target at Rs 270
Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,078, target at Rs 3,260
Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 451, target at Rs 474
Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 94, target at Rs 102Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.