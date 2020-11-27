PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 257, target at Rs 270 and Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,078, target at Rs 3,260.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 11 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 188.35 points or 0.43 percent at 44448.09, and the Nifty added 20.50 points or 0.16 percent at 13007.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Close

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 375

Buy ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target at Rs 1,480

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 86

Buy ABB with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,120

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 378, target at Rs 394

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 257, target at Rs 270

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,078, target at Rs 3,260

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 451, target at Rs 474

Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 94, target at Rs 102

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 09:02 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.