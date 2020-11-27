Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 11 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 188.35 points or 0.43 percent at 44448.09, and the Nifty added 20.50 points or 0.16 percent at 13007.50.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: Close

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 375

Buy ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target at Rs 1,480

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 86

Buy ABB with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,120

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 378, target at Rs 394

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 257, target at Rs 270

Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,078, target at Rs 3,260

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 451, target at Rs 474

Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 94, target at Rs 102

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​