Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is trading in the red following weak global cues. Sensex is down 263.73 points or 0.61 percent at 43093.46, and the Nifty shed 70.60 points or 0.56 percent at 12620.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Info Edge with a stop loss of Rs 3,650, target at Rs 3,730

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,170, target at Rs 2,250

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,460

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 865

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 335

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive around Rs 1,515 with a stop loss of Rs 1498, target at Rs 1,550

Buy Exide Industries around Rs 168.5 with a stop loss of Rs 165.7, target at Rs 174

Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,010, target at Rs 1,900

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 93, target at Rs 89

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​