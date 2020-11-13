PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Colgate Palmolive around Rs 1,515 with a stop loss of Rs 1498, target at Rs 1,550 and Exide Industries around Rs 168.5 with a stop loss of Rs 165.7, target at Rs 174.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is trading in the red following weak global cues. Sensex is down 263.73 points or 0.61 percent at 43093.46, and the Nifty shed 70.60 points or 0.56 percent at 12620.20.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy Info Edge with a stop loss of Rs 3,650, target at Rs 3,730

related news

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,170, target at Rs 2,250

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,460

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 865

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 310, target at Rs 335

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive around Rs 1,515 with a stop loss of Rs 1498, target at Rs 1,550

Buy Exide Industries around Rs 168.5 with a stop loss of Rs 165.7, target at Rs 174

Sell Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,010, target at Rs 1,900

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 93, target at Rs 89

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 09:36 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.