Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 117.5, target at Rs 125 and Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss below Rs 499, target at Rs 533.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note with eyes on US election results. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 22 points loss.
In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 148.87 points or 0.36 percent at 41489.03, and the Nifty added 58.80 points or 0.49 percent at 12179.10.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 384
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,650, target at Rs 3,800
Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,265
Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 436
Buy Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 434, target at Rs 460
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 117.5, target at Rs 125
Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss below Rs 499, target at Rs 533
Buy InterGlobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,500
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 182
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.