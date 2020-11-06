Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note with eyes on US election results. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 22 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 148.87 points or 0.36 percent at 41489.03, and the Nifty added 58.80 points or 0.49 percent at 12179.10.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: