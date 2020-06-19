Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,600 and HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,080.
The Indian stock market is expected to open flat with Asian markets trading mixed following second wave of coronavirus and hopes about an economic recovery. SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 7 points loss.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,500, target at Rs 2,610
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,280, target at Rs 1,340
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,065
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420
Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 186
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Container Corp with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 422
Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 16,800, target at Rs 18,000
Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 530
Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 61, target at Rs 69.5
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,600
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,080
Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 183, target at Rs 195
Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,700
