you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,600 and HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,080.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat with Asian markets trading mixed following second wave of coronavirus and hopes about an economic recovery. SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 7 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,500, target at Rs 2,610

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,280, target at Rs 1,340

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,065

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 186

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Container Corp with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 422

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 16,800, target at Rs 18,000

Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 530

Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 61, target at Rs 69.5

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,600

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,080

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 183, target at Rs 195

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,700

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:17 am

