Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat with Asian markets trading mixed following second wave of coronavirus and hopes about an economic recovery. SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 7 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,500, target at Rs 2,610

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,280, target at Rs 1,340

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,065

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 186

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Container Corp with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 422

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 16,800, target at Rs 18,000

Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 530

Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 61, target at Rs 69.5

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,600

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,080

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 183, target at Rs 195

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,700

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

