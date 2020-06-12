Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open deep in the red following its Asian peers after Wall Street stocks and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections. SGX Nifty is down 273 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,580 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 181, target at Rs 170

Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 94

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,460, target at Rs 5,300

Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 110,target at Rs 98

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,200, target at Rs 17,000

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 366

Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 347, target at Rs 326

Buy Mahanagar Gas Limited with a stop loss of Rs 1,004, target at Rs 1,080

Sell NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,385, target at Rs 1,325

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Meghmani Organics with a stop loss of Rs 52, target at Rs 58

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 134

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,530, target at Rs 5,250

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 170

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​