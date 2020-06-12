App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 08:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests selling State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 181, target at Rs 170 and Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 94.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open deep in the red following its Asian peers after Wall Street stocks and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections. SGX Nifty is down 273 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,580 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 181, target at Rs 170

Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 94

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,460, target at Rs 5,300

Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 110,target at Rs 98

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,200, target at Rs 17,000

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 366

Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 347, target at Rs 326

Buy Mahanagar Gas Limited with a stop loss of Rs 1,004, target at Rs 1,080

Sell NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,385, target at Rs 1,325

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Meghmani Organics with a stop loss of Rs 52, target at Rs 58

Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 134

Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,530, target at Rs 5,250

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 170

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 08:57 am

