Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open deep in the red following its Asian peers after Wall Street stocks and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections. SGX Nifty is down 273 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,580 on the Singaporean Exchange.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 181, target at Rs 170
Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 94
Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,460, target at Rs 5,300
Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 110,target at Rs 98
Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 16,200, target at Rs 17,000
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 366
Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 347, target at Rs 326
Buy Mahanagar Gas Limited with a stop loss of Rs 1,004, target at Rs 1,080
Sell NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,385, target at Rs 1,325
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Meghmani Organics with a stop loss of Rs 52, target at Rs 58
Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 134
Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 5,530, target at Rs 5,250
Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 170