App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com suggests buying Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 900, target at Rs 940 and Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 487, target at Rs 515.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note after mixed global cues. SGX Nifty indicates a 41 points gain. Nifty futures were trading at 10,065 on the Singaporean Exchange.

According to pivot charts, the key support level on the Nifty is placed at 9,940.97, followed by 9,852.83. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,120.52 and 10,211.93.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Close

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

related news

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 658, target at Rs 680

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,070, target at Rs 2,150

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 595

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,440, target at Rs 2,360

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 425, target at Rs 400

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 382, target at Rs 420

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 380

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 485, target at Rs 520

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 887, target at Rs 945

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 900, target at Rs 940

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 487, target at Rs 515

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,060, target at Rs 2,100

Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 946, target at Rs 900

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 09:01 am

tags #Stocks Views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 2.2 lakh, death toll over 6,300

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 2.2 lakh, death toll over 6,300

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.