Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note after mixed global cues. SGX Nifty indicates a 41 points gain. Nifty futures were trading at 10,065 on the Singaporean Exchange.

According to pivot charts, the key support level on the Nifty is placed at 9,940.97, followed by 9,852.83. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,120.52 and 10,211.93.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 658, target at Rs 680

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,070, target at Rs 2,150

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 595

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,440, target at Rs 2,360

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 425, target at Rs 400

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 382, target at Rs 420

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 380

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 485, target at Rs 520

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 887, target at Rs 945

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 900, target at Rs 940

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 487, target at Rs 515

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,060, target at Rs 2,100

Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 946, target at Rs 900

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​