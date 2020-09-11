Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian equity market is expected to open in the red following negative global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 40 point loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

However, at the pre-opening session,Sensex is up 151.43 points or 0.39 percent at 38991.75, and the Nifty gained 32.50 points or 0.28 percent at 11481.80.​

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 200, target at Rs 185

Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 206, target at Rs 190

Buy Tata Motors DVR with a stop loss of Rs 58, target at Rs 66

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,030, target at Rs 2,100

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 210

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 566, target at Rs 590

Buy HDFC Life Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 593, target at Rs 620

Sell Steel Authority of India with a stop loss of Rs 39.6, target at Rs 36.5

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,342, target at Rs 1,290

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​