Top 10 stocks that rose or fell in the week

The market ended on positive note with both the major indices Sensex and Nifty posted a gain of more than 3 percent each for the week ended November 30, 2018.

The S&P BSE Largecap index rallied 2.91 percent, while S&P BSE Midcap and S&P BSE Smallcap Index rose 1.07 percent and 0.53 percent, respectively.

The Sensex rose 3.5 percent this week, or 1,213 points, to ending at 36,194.30, while Nifty surged 3.3 percent, or 350 points, to close at 10876.76.

Here is a list of 10 stocks which moved most in the last week:

Videocon Industries | Up 20 percent

The company's net loss for the quarter ended September 2018 declined to Rs 1225.06 crore from net loss of Rs 2,874.21 crore posted during quarter ended June 2018.

Meanwhile, revenue was down 77.20 percent to Rs 186.33 crore against Rs 241 crore.

Bharat Financial Inclusion | Up 5 percent

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has provided liquidity relief and also relax norms for securitisation transactions for the companies.

Minimum Holding Period (MHP) requirement has relaxed for originating NBFCs in respect to loans above 5 years, said RBI.

The company completed the sixth securitization transaction of Rs. 289.14 crore in FY19. With this transaction, the company has completed six securitization transactions worth Rs 2,842.17 crore in FY19.

Yes Bank | Down 9 percent

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Yes Bank's foreign currency issuer ratings to Ba1 from Baa3. The outlook, where applicable, has been changed to negative from stable.

The rating agency ICRA has downgraded the domestic long term ratings of Senior Debt Instruments to ICRA AA from ICRA AA +and Subordinate Debt Instruments to ICRA AA- from ICRA AA. The ratings remain on watch with negative implications.

Also CARE Ratings has downgraded the domestic ratings of Senior Debt Instruments to CARE AA + from CARE AAA and Subordinate Debt Instruments to CARE AA from CARE AA+. The ratings remain on credit watch with developing implications.

The company acquired 45,91,123 equity shares, resulting in aggregate holding of 4,655,884 equity shares constituting 14.44% of the paid-up share capital, having nominal value of Rs 10 per share of Dion Global Solutions.

Arvind | Down 66 percent

Shares were down as much as 71 percent on Wednesday as it traded ex-demerger. The stock hit fresh 52-week low of Rs 90.25, but it is the value of demerged entity which hived off from the main company.

In same month last year, Arvind had announced the demerger of branded apparel and engineering businesses into separate entities which would be listed in 2019.

After demerger, Arvind will have the textiles business (denim, fabric and garments), advanced material (AMD) and other businesses.

Arvind Fashions, which will be holding company for all companies under brand & retail; and the engineering segment will be handled by Anup Engineering.

In October 2018, the National Company Law Tribunal had sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Arvind Limited and Arvind Fashions Limited and Anveshan Heavy Engineering Limited and The Anup Engineering Limited and their respective shareholders and creditors.

Stampede Capital | Down 14 percent

Longfin Corp, (LFIN) USA an associate company of Stampede Capital, in which Stampede has 37.14 percent stake has filed an assignment for the benefit of creditors (ABC) petition in the court of New Jersey, USA.

Longfin in its filing with SEC has categorically said that the equity shareholders are not going to be paid anything out of the assets of the company in the ensuing ABC proceedings.

REC and PFC | Down 13-17 percent

Shares of REC and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) declined 13 percent and 17 percent respectively on the back of reports that the government is considering merger of these two companies.

The government holds a 58 percent stake in REC and 66 percent stake in PFC.

Vodafone Idea | Down 13 percent

CRISIL downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Rs 6,000 crore and has re-affirmed its rating on CP Programme of Rs 2,000 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services | Up 6 percent

The company announced an expansion of its ongoing 12-year old partnership with the Phoenix Group, Europe's largest life and pensions consolidator.

It launched TCS Pace, a new brand identity for its research, innovation and digital transformation services that are at the core of customers'

Business 4.01 journeys. With the new brand, TCS strengthens its positioning as an innovation partner to forward-thinking enterprises across the world.

Also company acquired the business of BridgePoint Group, LLC, a US management consulting firm catering to the financial services industry, and specializing in retirement services, through the purchase of select company assets.

Sun Pharma | Down 6 percent

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries have entered into settlements with certain plaintiffs in the In re Modafinil Antitrust Litigation matter pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pola Pharma Inc, a Japanese pharmaceutical company engaged in research and development, manufacture, sale and distribution of branded and generic products in Japan.