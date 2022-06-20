Too early to predict recession in the US: Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse

Neelkanth Mishra of Credit Suisse said in a CNBC-TV18 interview that it may be too early to predict a US recession in light of the the recent correction in markets. So far this year, S&P500 has lost 20% and Nasdaq 28%.

The co-head of equity strategy, Asia Pacific and India equity strategist, securities research, said it is likely to be a valuation reset, given the rise in risk-free rate and elevated equity-risk premium. EPS (earnings per share) cuts are now the gravest risk to the market.

Currently equity risk premium (ERP) is not particularly low. Mishra says low ERP means equities are expensive and vice versa.

Mishra expects 12-15% growth in Nifty earnings. "India has seen a correction in price to earnings but yet to see a fall in earnings per share growth. It's too early to expect market bottom as the recent correction may be too early for an expected US recession," he said.

Mishra added that the decline in most Asian markets has corrected price to earnings multiples and EPS growth will start falling now.