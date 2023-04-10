 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan remains preferred discretionary ‘buy’ after a glittering Q4 update

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Titan's jewellery business grew 23 percent on-year, with 31 new stores being added during the quarter

The company said in its update that large ticket purchases were led by a rich mix of high value studded, solitaires and a revival in wedding sales

Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, Titan has managed to report a 25 percent year-on-year increase in its top line for the March quarter. The company has attributed this growth to higher contributions from watches & wearables and its emerging businesses. This makes Titan the only 'buy' in the Indian consumer discretionary sector, according to Goldman Sachs.

In fact, the 'emerging businesses' category saw the maximum growth with sales shooting up by 84 percent YoY. This category includes fragrance and fashion accessories, and Indian dress wear sold under the 'Taneira' brand, which grew by 208 percent YoY.

The watches & wearables segment also did well, registering a 41 percent growth YoY. This growth was driven by strong growth in analog watches segment and almost tripling of revenues from wearables.