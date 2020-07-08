App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan share rises on reopening of stores; Morgan Stanley remains underweight

For Watches & Wearables business, the revenue in May and June months were at 5% and marginally over 20% compared to the corresponding months of the previous year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Titan Company share price rose 1 percent in early trade on July 8 after the company re-opened about 83 percent of its stores across all businesses at the end of June 2020.

"While 83 percent of our stores have opened, as per the regulation of local administration, some stores can be opened only on alternative days and some towns have restrictions on the store timings and stores in new containment areas get temporarily closed," company said.

Almost all manufacturing operations have commenced operations. However, production levels are low now, given the inventory situation and will be ramped up only gradually when the company sees sales picking up to normal levels, it added.

For the Jewellery segment, the revenue in May and June months were at slightly below 20% and around 70 percent compared to the corresponding months of the previous year.

The EyeWear segment revenue in May and June months were at 15 percent and 35 percent compared to the corresponding months of the previous year.

CLSA | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 855

CLSA build in 62% & 75% drop in revenue & EBITDA for Q1. The company has rebounded on expectations of a recovery in business and expect the company to be a late-cycle beneficiary, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Underweight | Target: Rs 770

The broking house seeing higher store re-openings & demand recovery in the non-metros. There is a higher demand for gold coins & gold jewellery, while full-fledged demand recovery will remain elusive in 2020, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:35 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 1,017.90, up Rs 1.90, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 09:48 am

