Titan Q1 profit surge drives shares 8% up in early trade: What should you do now?

Titan Company share price rose in the early trade on August 8 after the company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2022.

Titan Company on August 5 reported an on-year growth of 1,200 percent or 13 times in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 793 crore in the June quarter. On a sequential basis, the profit increased 61.5 percent.

Standalone revenue for the Tata group company rose 176 percent to Rs 8,961 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 23 percent.

EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) for the jewellery business surged 396 percent to Rs 1,027 crore year on year.

Watches and wearables business witnessed its best quarter ever in terms of sales. The income for the business jumped 169 percent year on year to Rs 785 crore.

Income for the eyecare business increased 173 percent year on year to Rs 183 crore while EBIT stood at Rs 36 crore against a loss of Rs 13 crore a year ago.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post June quarter earnings

CLSA

Broking house CLSA has kept outperform rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 2,550 per share.

CLSA raise topline estimates by 6-10 percent over FY23-24. The healthy recovery across other businesses & operating leverage aided margin, reported CNBC-TV18.

Macquarie

Brokerage house has kept outperform rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,900 per share.

The Q1 pointed to healthy watch/eyewear margin.

Macquarie raised FY23/FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 3 percent each to factor in margin strength. The Q1 reaffirms resilience of Titan’s customer demand, reported CNBC-TV18.

JPMorgan

Brokerage house JPMorgan has upgrade the stock to overweight rating and raised the target price to Rs 2,800 per share.

It was a strong Q1 beat and it’s a preferred pick in discretionary space. JPMorgan raises FY23/24 EPS estimates by 6 percent.

JPMorgan forecast FY19-24 revenue/EPS CAGR of 16 percent/18 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley

Brokerage firm has kept overweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,621 per share.

The topline performance was broadly known. The earnings beat led by better-than-expected margin across segments, reported CNBC-TV18.

Credit Suisse

Broking house Credit Suisse maintained neutral call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,600 per share.

All the segments are on firm footing. The EBITDA was marginally ahead of estimates, driven by better margin.

The revenue/ EBITDA saw healthy three-year CAGRs at 22 percent/27 percent. Credit Suisse raised FY23/24 EPS estimates by 7 percent/4 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

Prabhudas Lilladher

We estimate 33.82% PAT CAGR over FY22-24 and remain positive given structural story on account of market share gains, strong balance sheet, franchisee based model and strong brand. However, valuations at 57.3x FY24 leave little room for re-rating. We assign DCF based Target Price of Rs 2,607 (Rs 2,520 earlier). Accumulate for long term gains

Sharekhan

Titan is aiming to grow its revenue at CAGR of over 20% over FY2022-27 on back of its ambitious growth plan in the medium term. This along with consistent improvement in margins will help cash flows improve strongly in the coming years.

FY2023 will be a strong year for the company on back of low base in the core businesses.

The company’s strong growth outlook, industry tailwinds in the medium term and strong balance sheet makes it a best play in the retail space. Hence we maintain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 2900.

At 9:18am, Titan Company was quoting at Rs 2,458.15, up Rs 25.60, or 1.05 percent on the BSE.

