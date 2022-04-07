HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Titan Company: Weak quarterly numbers, but strong long-term growth prospects

Bharat Gianani   •

We believe Q4FY22 for Titan is a temporary blip. Consumer sentiment is likely to bounce back strongly, and with the expected normalcy, post two years of COVID-19, we expect demand to be strong

A Tanishq store.
Titan Company Ltd (Titan; CMP: Rs 2,541; Market cap: Rs 225,609 crore) has posted a lower-than-anticipated revenue performance in Q4FY22. Revenues in the key jewellery segment declined marginally on a year-on-year (YoY) basis (against our expectations of a low double-digit growth) owing to COVID-related disruptions in January/February 2022, and, in March 2022 due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and related uncertainties on the consumer sentiment. However, the management, in its business update, has mentioned that network expansion and...

